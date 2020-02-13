Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Gleeson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Gleeson

Notice Condolences

Ethel Gleeson Notice
GLEESON Ethel Lingard Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family
on Thursday January 30th 2020, aged 87 years.
Devoted wife of the late Bob and a dearly loved mother, grandma, great grandma and sister.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday February 27th
at 11:45 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
Tel: 859159.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -