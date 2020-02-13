|
|
|
GLEESON Ethel Lingard Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family
on Thursday January 30th 2020, aged 87 years.
Devoted wife of the late Bob and a dearly loved mother, grandma, great grandma and sister.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday February 27th
at 11:45 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
Tel: 859159.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020