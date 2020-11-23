|
|
|
Catley Evanne Died at her sons home
in Swanland, East Yorkshire
on 8th November, aged 81.
Dearly loved wife of the
late Reverend John Catley.
Loving mother of Peter and David, dear mother-in-law of Jane and Suzanne, Nan of Jonathan,
Jason, Adam and Scott and
dear sister-in-law of Donald.
A service of memorial is to be read at 11am on 26th November where family and friends will be able to individually remember her.
Family flowers only please,
but any donations if so
desired may be sent for
Cancer Research c/o
Mark F H Rae Funeral Directors,
11 Wood Street,
St Anne's on Sea,
FY8 1QS.
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020