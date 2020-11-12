|
PARKINSON Evelyn Passed away on
Friday 30th October 2020 at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
aged 92 years.
Devoted wife of the late Jim,
loving mother of Janet
and the late James (Jim),
dear mother-in-law of Sue and the late Tony, also a much loved
nanny, big nanny, sister-in-law
and auntie.
Evelyn will be sadly missed
by all her family,
and those who know her.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 19th November at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donation if so desired to
North West Air Ambulance.
All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway,
Poulton-Le-Fylde,
Tel 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020