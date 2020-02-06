|
Lord Florence Florence sadly passed away in the care of
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 29th January 2020, aged 78 years.
Much loved partner of Michael, cherished mum of Linda and Joanne, devoted granny of
Callum, Ryan and Luke and a
much loved ex wife of Frank.
Florence will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends
and all who had the pleasure
to have known her.
Funeral Service will be held at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday 21st February 2020
at 12.30pm.
Family floral tributes only by request, donations if so desired
in lieu of floral tributes to
Cancer Research uk
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham,
Blackpool, FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020