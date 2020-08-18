Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Bogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Bogan

Notice Condolences

Frances Bogan Notice
BOGAN Frances Peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital with her family by her side on Wednesday 29th July, Frances the dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Adored mum of John, Frances and Anne. Dear mother-in-law of Trevor and Jimmy. Proud grandma of James, Mark, Adam, Ryan and Hannah & Emily, Dawn and Zoe and a great-grandma of Aimee, Charlie, James, Archie and Harry.
"Frances will be sadly missed but never forgotten by all who loved and knew her"
Rest in Peace
Requiem Mass to be held at
St John Vianney Catholic Church, Glastonbury Avenue on Thursday 20th August at 11:00am, prior to a private family committal service.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu for Trinity Hospice in the Fylde.
All enquiries and donations please, c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home.
Tel : 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -