BOGAN Frances Peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital with her family by her side on Wednesday 29th July, Frances the dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Adored mum of John, Frances and Anne. Dear mother-in-law of Trevor and Jimmy. Proud grandma of James, Mark, Adam, Ryan and Hannah & Emily, Dawn and Zoe and a great-grandma of Aimee, Charlie, James, Archie and Harry.
"Frances will be sadly missed but never forgotten by all who loved and knew her"
Rest in Peace
Requiem Mass to be held at
St John Vianney Catholic Church, Glastonbury Avenue on Thursday 20th August at 11:00am, prior to a private family committal service.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu for Trinity Hospice in the Fylde.
All enquiries and donations please, c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home.
Tel : 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 18, 2020