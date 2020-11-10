|
TURPIN Frances Mary
(Fran) Tragically, after a very short illness, our precious Fran
passed away at Blackpool
Victoria Hospital on
Friday October 30th 2020.
Darling, caring and loving wife of Andrew, mother of Lee and Alexander, daughter of Rita, daughter-in-law of Joe and Peggy, sister of Christine, sister-in-law of Janice, John and Joan and auntie to all her nieces and nephews as well as a friend to so many.
Service to be held at Holy Trinity Church, Dean Street on Wednesday November 25th at 2:15 pm followed by committal at Carleton Crematorium but owing to current restrictions is unfortunately limited to invitation only. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired will be split between Trinity Hospice whose nurses gave Fran great comfort and The Pink Ribbon Foundation.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020