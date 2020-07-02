|
|
|
LOFTHOUSE Francis George
(Frank) Passed away
peacefully at home on
Sunday 14th June 2020
aged 96 years.
The loving husband of Mary.
Devoted father of John and Anne.
Grandad of James, George, Katherine and Joshua.
'He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends'
Frank's funeral service and committal will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 8 th July 2020
at 11.00 am.
Unfortunately due to current restrictions only close family
will be able to attend his funeral.
Donations in memory of Frank
may be made to Trinity Hospice
c/o the funeral director -
C.T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF. Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 2, 2020