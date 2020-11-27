|
|
|
BATESON Frank
(Francis) Aged 86.
Much loved son, brother, husband, father, brother in law, uncle, father in law, grandpa and GGPA, late of Bateson Toy Master.
Frank died peacefully at home with his family around him.
Sadly missed but at peace.
Due to the current restrictions, Franks funeral will be
a private family funeral.
Please keep Frank family in
your thoughts and prayers on
the date and times, as below.
Frank's requiem mass and committal will be available
to be viewed by a live stream,
details below.
Frank's requiem mass to be held at St. Kentigern's Catholic Church, Blackpool, on
Friday 4th December 2020
at 11.30am,
(For Frank's requiem mass in church please log on to:
https://youtu.be/3guNCOTCx6U)
- followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 1.00pm.
(For Frank's committal service at Carleton Crematorium, please log on to: https://briandavidfilms.co.uk/livestream/channel2 and enter the password: 3371.)
No flowers by request please, donations in memory
of Frank to either
The Children's Unit or
The Haematology Unit at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
c/o The Donation Office,
Victoria Hospital, Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool, FY3 8NR.
(Please make any
cheques payable to the
Blue Skies Hospitals Fund).
All further enquiries please to
Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Layton,
Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 27, 2020