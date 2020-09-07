|
|
|
CORRIGAN Frank Fortified by the rites of the
Holy Mother Church,
Frank passed away peacefully in The Yachtsman Care Home on Friday 28th August 2020,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Kath, dearly loved dad to
Anne, Margaret, Peter and Sue,
also a dearly loved grandad,
great grandad, father-in-law and uncle. Frank will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Wulstans RC Church on Thursday 10th September at 1.00pm prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 7, 2020