Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Corrigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Corrigan

Notice Condolences

Frank Corrigan Notice
CORRIGAN Frank Fortified by the rites of the
Holy Mother Church,
Frank passed away peacefully in The Yachtsman Care Home on Friday 28th August 2020,
aged 88 years.

Beloved husband of the
late Kath, dearly loved dad to
Anne, Margaret, Peter and Sue,
also a dearly loved grandad,
great grandad, father-in-law and uncle. Frank will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place at
St Wulstans RC Church on Thursday 10th September at 1.00pm prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -