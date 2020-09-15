|
CORRIGAN Frank The family of the late Frank wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
A special thank you to The Yachtsman Care Home, Fleetwood District Nurses and Hospice at Home Team for all the care given to Frank, thank you to
Canon Alf Hayes for his kind words and comforting service and to Orchids Florist for the
beautiful floral tribute.
Finally to JP Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 15, 2020