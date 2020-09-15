Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Corrigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Corrigan

Notice

Frank Corrigan Notice
CORRIGAN Frank The family of the late Frank wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
A special thank you to The Yachtsman Care Home, Fleetwood District Nurses and Hospice at Home Team for all the care given to Frank, thank you to
Canon Alf Hayes for his kind words and comforting service and to Orchids Florist for the
beautiful floral tribute.
Finally to JP Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 15, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -