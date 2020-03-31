|
Nolan Frank 1932-2020
Frank passed peacefully on 20th March 2020 at the age of 87 years in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital with
his loving family by his side.
Frank was the beloved husband of Patricia for just over 60 years,
the much loved and amazing
father to Marie, Adrian and Rebecca, loving father-in-law to Andy and Peter and devoted grandad to Halle, Courtney,
Joe, Harrison, Charlie,
Rebecca and Emma and
great grandad to Aurora.
Former RAF and BAE employee for over 30 years. Frank fought a courageous battle for many years with Alzheimer's which he handled with dignity and humour,
until he could battle no more.
Funeral is to take place on
Friday 3rd April 2020 at
Lytham Crematorium but in line with current government guidelines only immediate
family allowed.
A celebration of Frank's life for all family and friends will follow at a later date when government guidelines allow.
For all enquiries contact
J A Porter Funeral Directors
Tel: 01253 735423 or email [email protected]
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020