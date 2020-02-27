|
PICTON Frank Passed away peacefully at the Glenroyd Nursing Home
on Wednesday 19th February.
Aged 87 years.
Devoted husband of Kathleen. Loving dad of Julie, Tracey and step-son, Kevin. Caring grandad and great-grandad to all his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Frank will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 5th March at 10:00am. Family flowers only please, donations may be made in Frank's memory to the British Heart Foundation.
All enquires to
Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool, 596754.
