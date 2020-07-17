Home

Frank Warren Notice
Warren Frank 1932 - 2020
Frank, at the age of 87 years, passed away peacefully at
home with his much loved
wife Brenda by his bedside
on Monday 6th July 2020.
A private service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 24th July at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only by request please. Donations in memory of Frank to Trinity Hospice, Low
Moor Road, Blackpool, FY2 0BG.
All enquiries to Layton Funeral Directors, 80 Onslow Road, Blackpool, FY3 7EP, 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 17, 2020
