|
|
|
PORTER (Frederick William) On Monday 13th April 2020, peacefully at his home
in Thornton Cleveleys,
Fred passed away
aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Astrid, much loved dad to Carol, Sarah, Mark and Diane, a devoted father in law to Terry and David,
a loving granddad to Adam,
Phillip, Christina, Michael,
Anthony and Abbie and a great granddad to Arlow, Lumi, Bernadette and Vienna.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private family funeral
service will take place.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863033
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020