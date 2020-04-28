|
|
|
THOMPSON Fredrick Anthony Sadly passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 19th April 2020, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, devoted dad of Maureen, Edward & Jayne,
dearly loved father in law of Graham, Phil & Sue, much loved grandad of Megan & husband Gaz, Ellis, Lily-Rose, Isabella & Poppy and treasured great grandad of Freddie and Ezra.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Please hold the family in your thoughts on Saturday 2nd May
for the family funeral.
Interment at a later date
at Layton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Barnardo's. All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020