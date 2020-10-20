Home

Gary Entwistle

Gary Entwistle Notice
ENTWISTLE Gary Passed away peacefully in
Trinity Hospice surrounded
by his loving family on
Monday 12th October 2020,
aged 67 years.
Dearly loved dad of Karen and Paul, loving partner of Lisa, much loved pops of Lilly, Edward, Sophia
and Emme, dear brother of
David and Margaret.
Please keep Gary and his family in yours thoughts on Tuesday 27th October at 2:00pm when they will be celebrating his life in a private family service.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020
