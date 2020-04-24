|
|
|
Manning In loving memory of
Geoffrey (Geoff) who sadly passed away at his home on Wednesday 8th April 2020, aged 74 years.
Much loved husband
of the late Joan.
Father to Geoffrey and Cherie.
Father in law to Beverley and Darren. Grandad to
Curtis, Alexandra, Bethany,
Georgia, Olivia and Grace.
Also a beloved great grandad.
Geoff's funeral service and committal will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 28th April 2020 at 11.00am.
Unfortunately in view of current restrictions attendance at the service will be limited to close family members only.
Geoff's family would like to thank everyone for the kindness shown to them at this sad time.
All further enquiries to
C.T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
Lancashire, FY6 7SF.
Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020