Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
11:00
Park Crematorium Lytham
Geoffrey Tolson Notice
Tolson Geoffrey
(Geoff) Peacefully at home on
May 15th 2020 Geoff,
aged 81 years,
died after a long illness.
His devoted wife, Linda,
brother in law John, sister in law Fraye, nieces and nephews Tom, Kate, Nina and Andrew and
great nieces and nephews
Callum, Finlay and Natasha
will miss him very much.
Private cremation for family only at Park Crematorium Lytham on June 1st 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 27, 2020
