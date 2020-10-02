Home

H. C. Townsend and Son Ltd (Harrogate)
Tofts Lane
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 1DY
01423 871110
George Birks Notice
BIRKS George Formerly of Cleveleys.
Passed away peacefully at
home in Harrogate on
Wednesday 16th September 2020 aged 100 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the
late Hilda, much loved dad of Susan and dear father-in-law to Russell.
George will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
Funeral service at
Stonefall, Harrogate Crematorium on Monday October 5th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired
to "Re-engage"
c/o H C Townsend & Son
Funeral Directors,
Oakfield House, Tofts Lane,
Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1DY.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020
