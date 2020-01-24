Home

Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30
Carleton Crematorium
George Dimes Notice
DIMES George Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Friday January 10th 2020,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ann,
dearly loved dad of
Lorna and Andrew,
much loved grandad of
Sophie, Sally and Lucy and
a loving brother of Robert.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday January 31st at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if so desired,
to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
D Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home
Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
