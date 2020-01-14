|
|
|
Garrett George Donald It is with great sadness to announce George passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 7th January 2020, aged 53.
Dearly loved father to Olly and Alfie, Beloved son of
Jean and the Late Richard, Treasured brother to Richard, Colin, Jean, Hellen, Kathleen, Charlie, Steven, Christopher and the Late John. Brother in Law to Lynne, Trevor, Lorraine and Debbie. The family would also like to thank their neighbours Bob, Carol and Karen for all their help.
A celebration of George's life will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 24th January 2020 at 9.30am.
All are invited to the
Fleetwood Cricket Club, following the service to continue the celebration of George's life.
All enquiries to
NC Funeral Directors,
9-13 Lord Street, Fleetwood,
Tel: 01253 420110
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020