LINCOLN George Trevor Passed away peacefully on February 10th, 2020.
George, of Poulton-Le-Fylde,
aged 82 years.
Much loved father of Paul, Georgia, Sasha and Paula, grandfather of Margot, James and Alfie.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday February 28th, 2020
at 10:30am.
Please feel free to wear
something green.
Donations, if so desired, to Dementia UK.
All enquiries and donation to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020