Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
12:45
The Willows Club Kirkham
Committal
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
14:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
George McDonald Notice
McDONALD
George Passed away peacefully
on July 19th 2020 at home in
Kirkham with his family at
his side, aged 58 years.
Dearly loved partner of Sharon,
loving dad of Rebecca,
Isha & Sophie & stepdad
to Daniel & Kaylee.
Funeral service at The Willows Club Kirkham on Friday July 31st at 12.45pm, prior to private committal at Lytham Park Crematorium
at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for German Shepherd Dog Rescue (GSDR).
All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 23, 2020
