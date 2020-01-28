|
|
|
OXLEY George Following a long illness,
George passed away peacefully on
7th of January 2020 in the care of New Thursby Care Home, with his beloved Wife Barbara at his side.
Celebration of George's
life is taking place on
4th of February 2020, 1.30pm at
Fylde Christian Service Church,
46 St Andrews Road South,
St Anne's on Sea, FY8 1PS.
Family flowers only please, donations gratefully received in George's name for Trinity Hospice, Blackpool c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Mark F H Rae, 11 Wood Street,
FY8 1QS. Tel 01253 789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020