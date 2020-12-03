Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for George Townley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Townley

Notice Condolences

George Townley Notice
TOWNLEY George Passed away peacefully at
Pilling Nursing Home on
Saturday 21st November 2020,
aged 93 years.
Dearly loved Husband of the late
Jean, much loved Dad of John and
Janet, Father-in-law of John and
Stephen and a loving Grandad,
Brother, Cousin and Uncle.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mark's Church, Layton on
Monday 14th December at
2:00pm followed by committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
St Mark's Church.
All enquiries and donations
please, c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -