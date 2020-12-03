|
|
|
TOWNLEY George Passed away peacefully at
Pilling Nursing Home on
Saturday 21st November 2020,
aged 93 years.
Dearly loved Husband of the late
Jean, much loved Dad of John and
Janet, Father-in-law of John and
Stephen and a loving Grandad,
Brother, Cousin and Uncle.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mark's Church, Layton on
Monday 14th December at
2:00pm followed by committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
St Mark's Church.
All enquiries and donations
please, c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020