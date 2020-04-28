|
WHEATLEY George Eric Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 19th April 2020
at the age of 96.
Born on 28th May 1923 in
Wath-upon-Dearne in the
West Riding of Yorkshire.
Former Royal Marine and employee of Duple Coachbuilders, Blackpool.
Dearly loved husband of the late Marion, much loved father of Stephen and Susan,
father-in-law to Kevin and proud grandad of Dylan and Laurence,
"Sadly missed by his family
and all his friends at
Thornton House Care Home".
Please think of George and his family on Tuesday 5th May at 1:30pm when they will be celebrating George's life.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to N-Vision, The Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre Society for the Blind, donations to be made online at www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk/
charity-donations/
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
Tel 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020