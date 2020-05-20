|
|
|
MILL Georgina Peacefully in
Victoria Hospital
on Wednesday May
13th 2020, aged 78 years.
Re-united with her beloved
husband Bob. Much loved mum
of Lynnette and Lesley, loving
mother-in-law of Danny and Larry
and cherished nanna of Hannah,
Megan and Thomas.
"Very dearly missed and
forever in our hearts."
Please keep Georgina's family in your thoughts and prayers while they have a private funeral
service on Wednesday 27th May.
Donations if desired to
Trinity Hospice
(Donations can be made online at
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk).
Donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Lytham Road, Blackpool, Tel: 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 20, 2020