D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
14:45
Carleton Crematorium
Georgina Patterson Notice
PATTERSON Georgina McLaren Suddenly at Victoria Hospital
on Wednesday August 5th 2020, aged 59 years.
Reunited with her loving
parents Ellen and John.
Dear wife of Donny, beloved
mum of Kelly and Derek,
cherished nana of Jack and Harleigh, much loved sister
of Isabel, John, Ellen, Jamie
and William and a doting auntie.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday August 20th at 2:45 pm.
All enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020
