HAGAN Gerald 1928 - 2020
Gerald passed away peacefully
at Trinity Hospice on Wednesday
8th July 2020, aged 92 years.
Much loved dad of Christine and Andrew, a loving brother to Eileen, and a dear uncle to his nephews and niece. An avid sportsman, Gerald was a true gentleman
who will be dearly missed by all
his family and friends.
Private family service on
Monday 27th July at 3:30pm
at Carelton Crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations in memory of Gerald to Trinity Hospice, Low Moor Road, Blackpool, FY2 0BG.
All further enquiries please to Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Blackpool,
FY3 7EP, 01253 301306
