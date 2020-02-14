Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Atkinson

Notice Condolences

Geraldine Atkinson Notice
Atkinson Geraldine Passed away in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
Thursday 6th February 2020,
Geraldine, aged 69 years.
The beloved partner of John Malone, she will be sadly missed, also lovingly remembered by her only son Steven, daughter-in-law Fabia and grandchildren Sonny, Lily, Spencer & Fern.
Funeral service and cremation to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday 21st
February 2020 at 10:30am.
No flowers by request please, donations in memory of Geraldine, to the P.D.S.A (Blackpool Branch), c/o and all further enquiries please to Layton Funeral Directors, 80 Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP. Tel: 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -