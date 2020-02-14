|
|
|
Atkinson Geraldine Passed away in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
Thursday 6th February 2020,
Geraldine, aged 69 years.
The beloved partner of John Malone, she will be sadly missed, also lovingly remembered by her only son Steven, daughter-in-law Fabia and grandchildren Sonny, Lily, Spencer & Fern.
Funeral service and cremation to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday 21st
February 2020 at 10:30am.
No flowers by request please, donations in memory of Geraldine, to the P.D.S.A (Blackpool Branch), c/o and all further enquiries please to Layton Funeral Directors, 80 Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP. Tel: 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020