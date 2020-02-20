|
|
|
LYNN Gerard Christopher "Gerry" Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 1st February 2020, aged 80 years.
Devoted husband of Christine, loving dad of Mandy & Christine, much loved father-in-law of Bernard & Ian, proud and cherished grandad of Chloe, Brendan & Niamh.
Service to be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday
24th February at 1:30pm
Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu may be made
for Cancer Research.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons.
Highfield Funeral Home.
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020