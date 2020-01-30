|
|
|
WALSH (née Carpenter)
Gladys June Gladys unexpectedly passed away at home on the 13th January 2020, aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Kenneth Walsh, loving mother
of Steven, Deborah and Karl, cherished grandmother to Arron, Maisie, Archie and Ollie and sadly missed mother-in-law,
sister-in-law and aunt.
The funeral will be held at
Marton United Reformed Church on 7th February 2020 at 1.15 p.m. prior to cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 2.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations gratefully received for the British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 97 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool.
Tel: 301237
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020