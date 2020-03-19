|
|
|
JEBBETT Glennis Ellen Glennis passed away peacefully
at her home address on
Friday 28th February 2020,
aged 80 years.
Devoted Mum to Robert, Wonderful mother in law to
Julia and a loving grandma to
Luke, James and Niamh.
Glennis will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham,
St Annes on Monday
23rd March 2020 at 3:30 pm followed by Cremation.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired
to Christie Hospital.
Donations and all enquiries
please to D Hollowell and Sons,
497 Lytham Road, Blackpool,
FY4 1RE. Tel: 01253 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020