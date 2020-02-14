Home

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
14:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham St Annes
Ball Gordon Passed away peacefully on Sunday 2nd February, aged 87 years, in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital surrounded by his family.
Loving husband to Pat, devoted
dad to Judith and Stephen and respected father-in-law to Robert and Share. Cherished "Papa" and grandad to Robert Leslie, David, Megan, Sarah, Emily, Olivia and George, great grandad to Isla, Hamish and Rowan.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium, Lytham
St Annes at 2:30 pm on
Wednesday 19th February.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Multiple Sclerosis Research Centre.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home.
Tel 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -