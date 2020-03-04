|
|
|
BALL Gordon The family of the late Gordon would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Multiple Sclerosis Research received during this sad time.
Sincere thanks to
Father Peter Ennion for all
his support and his beautiful service to celebrate Gordon's life.
A special thanks to Jeanette's Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and Number One South Beach for their warm hospitality.
Finally, to D Hollowell and Sons Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020