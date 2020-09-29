|
EARL Gordon Allan Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on
Monday September 21st 2020,
aged 69 years.
Much loved husband of Margaret, loving step dad of Perrie and Tash, special grandad of Mia and Ella and dear brother in law of Rita and Ian.
Gordon will be sadly missed by all his loving family, friends and neighbours.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday October 8th at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Huntington's Disease Association.
All donations and
enquires please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 29, 2020