Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Earl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Earl

Notice Condolences

Gordon Earl Notice
EARL Gordon Allan Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on
Monday September 21st 2020,
aged 69 years.
Much loved husband of Margaret, loving step dad of Perrie and Tash, special grandad of Mia and Ella and dear brother in law of Rita and Ian.
Gordon will be sadly missed by all his loving family, friends and neighbours.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday October 8th at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Huntington's Disease Association.
All donations and
enquires please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -