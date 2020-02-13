Home

MYATT Gordon Thomas Passed away peacefully on Saturday January 25th, 2020. Gordon, of Elswick, aged 82 years.
Devoted husband of the late Lucy, much loved Dad of Janet, Angela, Shaun, loving Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Gordon will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Funeral service and Burial to take place at St Mary's R C Church, Great Eccleston,
on Friday February 21st, 2020 at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
