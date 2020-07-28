|
|
|
Woodburn Gordon Passed away peacefully
at his home address on Sunday 12th July 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved Uncle to Sandra, Vonda, Louise, Justin and Alexandrea, adored by Angela and his family
in Bournemouth. Brother to the late Joan and Bobbie.
Gordon will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take
place at Carleton Crematorium,
Poulton-le-Fylde, on Monday
3rd August 2020 at 3.30 pm followed by Cremation.
Donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service 7 Bispham Road, Thornton-Cleveleys . Tel: 01253 853574.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 28, 2020