Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helen Ashmore Funeral Service (Thornton Cleveleys)
7 Bispham Road
Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 1DG
01253 853574
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Woodburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Woodburn

Notice Condolences

Gordon Woodburn Notice
Woodburn Gordon Passed away peacefully
at his home address on Sunday 12th July 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved Uncle to Sandra, Vonda, Louise, Justin and Alexandrea, adored by Angela and his family
in Bournemouth. Brother to the late Joan and Bobbie.
Gordon will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take
place at Carleton Crematorium,
Poulton-le-Fylde, on Monday
3rd August 2020 at 3.30 pm followed by Cremation.
Donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service 7 Bispham Road, Thornton-Cleveleys . Tel: 01253 853574.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -