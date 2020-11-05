|
|
|
PITMAN Graham On Saturday 24th October 2020, peacefully whilst in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
Graham passed away,
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Sandra,
much loved Father to Caroline and Conrad, father-in-law to
Sarah and Grandad to
Iysha and Sophie.
Graham will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
A private family funeral service will take place.
No flowers by request please, donation in lieu if so desired sent directly to the retired
Greyhound Trust.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020