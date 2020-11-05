Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Pitman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Pitman

Notice Condolences

Graham Pitman Notice
PITMAN Graham On Saturday 24th October 2020, peacefully whilst in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
Graham passed away,
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Sandra,
much loved Father to Caroline and Conrad, father-in-law to
Sarah and Grandad to
Iysha and Sophie.
Graham will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
A private family funeral service will take place.
No flowers by request please, donation in lieu if so desired sent directly to the retired
Greyhound Trust.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -