|
|
|
Swift (Graham Stuart) On Monday 10th August 2020, suddenly but peacefully
whilst in hospital and of
Thornton-Cleveleys, Graham passed away aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Carol, loving Dad to Carol, Linda and David and a much loved Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private family funeral service
will take place.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 17, 2020