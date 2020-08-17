Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Swift (Graham Stuart) On Monday 10th August 2020, suddenly but peacefully
whilst in hospital and of
Thornton-Cleveleys, Graham passed away aged 85 years.

Dearly beloved husband of Carol, loving Dad to Carol, Linda and David and a much loved Grandad and Great Grandad.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

A private family funeral service
will take place.

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 17, 2020
