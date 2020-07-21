Home

Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
12:00
Cricklade
View Map
ROSCOW Gregory Steven (Greg) Passed away suddenly, at home, in Cricklade on 26th June, 2020.
aged 29.
The adored youngest son of Chris and Steve, loving brother of Clinton and Jordan, devoted partner of Ellen. Due to Covid 19 a private service will take place in Cricklade on the 21st July, at 12 noon.
Greg touched the hearts of all who were privileged enough to know him
Donations if desired to the School of Hard Knocks c/o Blackwells Funeral Directors, Thames House, Thames Lane, Cricklade, SN6 6BH, 01793 750 225.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 21, 2020
