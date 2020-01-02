|
|
|
White Gwen Passed away peacefully at home on 13th December 2019,
aged 85 years.
Gwen will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St James Church, Stalmine, on Monday 6th January at 10.30am, followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK
c/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020