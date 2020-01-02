Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwen White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen White

Notice Condolences

Gwen White Notice
White Gwen Passed away peacefully at home on 13th December 2019,
aged 85 years.
Gwen will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St James Church, Stalmine, on Monday 6th January at 10.30am, followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK
c/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -