WALKER Harold Leslie On Saturday 11th January 2020, peacefully whilst in the care of Victoria House Nursing Home, Poulton-le-Fylde, Harold
passed away aged 99 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Marjorie, much loved father of Bruce and a loving Grandfather to Suzy, also a dear Uncle
to his nieces and nephews.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 27th January 2020 at 9:30am.
All enquiries and floral tribute to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
