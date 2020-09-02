Home

Waterworth Harry Harry passed away peacefully on Wednesday 26th August 2020.

He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Wendy Victoria.
A loving father to Susan and Alan and all his grandchildren
and great grandchildren.

A service of committal shall take place at Lytham Park Cemetery
at 11.15am on
Thursday 10th September 2020.
Any donations in memory of Harry may be sent to Alzheimer's Society.

All enquiries to J & A Porters, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell. tel;- 01253 735423.
