Mears Heather Marianne
(Nee Keith) Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 31st May 2020, aged 59 in The Intensive Care Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Beloved Wife of David.
Darling and devoted Mum to Charlotte (Deceased), Sarah and Howard. Dearly loved Daughter to Betty and the late George.
Loving Nana to Chloe, Annabelle, Caleb and Amelie Bessie.
Precious, and much loved
Sister to Pam, Sister in Law to
John, Julie and Kevin.
Immediate family flowers only.
Private family cremation to be held on Friday 12th June.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd.,
Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 5, 2020