Mears Heather Marianne Dave, Sarah and Howard wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and condolences. A special thank you to The Intensive Care Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for looking after Heather and supporting the family at this difficult time. Sincere thanks to Reverend Alan Drake for all his support and his lovely service to celebrate Heather's life. Thank you to Scott and Box Bros. Ltd. for their dignified and efficient service
at this sad time.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 18, 2020