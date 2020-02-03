|
|
|
TOBIN Heather (Former Evening Gazette employee and Boys &
Girls G Squad Organiser)
Passed away peacefully in the Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
on Sunday 19th January 2020, Heather, the loving wife of Bill and dearest aunty to Tracy & Dominic.
"Heather will be very sadly missed and always loved by all of her
family and her many friends."
Heather's funeral service and cremation will take place at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool, on Monday 10th February at 2pm.
Flowers welcome.
(Tulips and Daffodils preferred)
Vibrant colours to be worn.
All floral tributes and further enquiries please to
Layton Funeral Directors
80 Onslow Road,
Layton, Blackpool FY3 7EP
Tel 01253 301 306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020