Helen Clarke Notice
CLARKE Helen Ruth (Volunteer at
Trinity Hospice Charity Shop)
After a short illness,
in Victoria Hospital on
Saturday July 25th 2020,
aged 82 years.

Dear and beloved wife of Ken, cherished mum of Heather, Andrew and Robert,
mother-in-law of Steven,
Sarah and Melanie and a precious grandma and great grandma.

"Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You are loved beyond words
and missed beyond measure"

Service to be held at
Bispham United Reformed Church, Cavendish Road on
Thursday August 6th at 2:30 pm, followed by Committal
at Carleton Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired
to Trinity Hospice.

Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 31, 2020
