|
|
|
DAWSON Helen Mary
(Nee Nickson, formerly Woosnam) Passed away in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Friday 17th January 2020, aged 95 years.
Loving Wife of the late Tony.
Much loved mother of Michael and John and mother in law of Christine and Lynne.
Funeral service will take place at Saint John's Church Little Thornton, Stanah Road,
Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5JE on Tuesday 11th February at 11.30am followed by the committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Research and NSPCC.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020